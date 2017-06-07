Track Premiere: Loyal Until Death - 'What Never Dies'

There must be something in the Florida water. The state is home to a slew of recent hardcore bands putting out unapologetically heavy and aggressive albums (Gouge Away, Bind, Blistered, to name a few). Enter Loyal Until Death, who bring a dose of negativity and reality with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer.



Listen to new song “What Never Dies” to get a taste of the trio’s new album Remain Defiant, a whirlwind of dual-vocal led hardcore punk that slows to a groovy breakdown that’s sure to incite chaos in the mosh pit.



Remain Defiant will be released through 1732 Records on July 7. Pre-order the album here.

