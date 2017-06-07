Track Premiere: Expulsion - 'Total Human Genocide'

New Relapse signees Expulsion are more than qualified. Including members of Repulsion, Exhumed, Gruesome, Intronaut, Phobia and Lightning Swords of Death, they have a notable pedigree in grind and death metal, and they don’t disappoint with debut album Nightmare Future.



Expulsion come armed with grinding force, tearing through blast beats, filthy riffs and vocal chord-ruining screams on new song “Total Human Genocide,” which is totally as brutal as it sounds.



"It's simple," guitarist Matt Olivo tells Decibel. "If the world maintains its current trajectory, a self-inflicted 'Total Human Genocide' awaits us all in our soon-to -be Nightmare Future. Any questions?"



Nightmare Future is available on Relapse on July 14. Pre-order it digitally and physically.