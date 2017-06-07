JUSTIFY YOUR SHITTY TASTE: HELLOWEEN "CHAMELEON"

Almost every band has that album: you know, the critically and/or commercially reviled dud in an otherwise passable-to-radical back catalog. Occasionally, a Decibel staffer or special guest will take to the Decibel site to bitch and moan at length as to why everybody’s full of shit and said dud is, in fact, The Shit. This time around, Shawn Macomber defends Helloween's Chameleon.

Maybe it’s a growing-up-stateside thing, but I can’t honestly say I’ve ever met a single headbanger who got into metal through Helloween. As a young teenager in the late eighties/early nineties, however, copies of Keeper of the Seven Keys: Part I (1987) were damn near ubiquitous amongst the black plastic cassette towers and dilapidated bedroom floors of sonically like-minded friends and acquaintances. It just seemed to be one of those purchases aspiring connoisseurs of riffs-n-pageantry heavy music made once they’d acquired all the requisite Priest and Maiden records. And, while manifestly not as immediate or instantly iconic as the seminal jams from either of those bands, Seven Keys: Part I is nonetheless a multilayered, vital offering that rewards engagement -- the gallop-gallop-pause-to-pump-fist-gallop-gallop riffage, operatic vox, general swagger, and otherworldly, epic-rager-at-the-Elysian-Fields vibe are all seriously on point. *

“Listen now, we are calling you,” Michael Kiske croons during the breakdown of “Halloween” before wailing, “And there is magic in the air!”