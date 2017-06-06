Video Premiere: Ursinne - 'Talons' (360 Degree Video)

Ursinne — a death metal group featuring vocalist Dave Ingram (Echelon, ex-Bolt Thrower, ex-Benediction) and multi-instrumentalist Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Henry Kane), with bassist Sonia Nusselder (Sepiroth) added to the lineup later — are preparing to release their debut album, Swim With the Leviathan, later in the summer.

The two singles they’ve already released have shown a groovy, old school-sounding death metal band. Today they’re streaming a new video for Swim With the Leviathan’s sixth track, “Talons.”



“Talons” comes packaged in a 360-degree visualizer, so you can shift the video to see different frames. Once you’ve checked out each angle, you can pre-order Swim With the Leviathan — due out August 20 on Transcending Obscurity — here.