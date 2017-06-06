Do You Exist? Check Out Their Progressive Powerhouse "So True, So Bound"

Can you talk about the general history of Exist?

The band started some time in 2007 under the name "Azrael" (ironically, Bobby Koelble from Death's old band had the same name). It was more of a straight ahead death metal sort of thing...or at least straight-ahead in comparison to what we eventually started doing. Alex Rudinger [Good Tiger, also occasional drummer with Revocation, The Faceless and others] and I started the band and tried several members, eventually recruiting a bassist and vocalist (Alex Nowak and Aaron Ward) and playing as a four piece. He was younger and in high school at the time (like 14 or 15 years old) and I had just graduated. At the time we were listening to a lot of stuff like Nevermore, Emperor, Decapitated, Nile, Necrophagist, Death and that was reflected in the songs. I was also always a prog-head even in my early musical development and was already starting formal education in jazz at the time, but I think we were approaching things with more of a constricted mentality of "we are a death metal band and we're trying to sound like these guys." We thought it needed to fit a certain mold and aesthetic. We played a shit-ton of local shows for a few years, at some point in there I became the vocalist, the band name changed to Exist, and eventually we recorded a self-titled album of that material. In hindsight, it's really cool that I was around to see teenage Rudy blasting away on drums.

It took us a really long time to get it together as far as pressing that album. In that time Alex Weber joined the band on bass. Rudy and I split shortly after and Matt Clise (who was another musician I was already playing with frequently at the time) joined on drums. Matt Rossa eventually joined as well and this ended up being the lineup that developed the Sunlight/In Mirrors material which is more representative of what we are today. We ended up not doing much with that first full-length album because by the time we would have been able to, the band was a completely different lineup and sounded very different. We were improvising a lot more and doing stuff that was more experimental. I have really fond memories of developing the In Mirrors/Sunlight material, it felt like the band had a really amazing chemistry and there was a liberated (and maybe naive) ideology behind it.

Did you approach So True, So Bound differently than you approached working on Sunlight, or were they similar?

Yes, much different. Sunlight was years of us developing the material while jamming together and playing live shows. Although the songs would be predominately arranged before I brought them to the guys, there were a lot of details that came out through playing the songs together a lot. At the time of recording we had already performed all but two of the songs live for years, so we knew them inside out. There also was a lot more experimentation and variety in the soundscaping and effects, which can be largely credited to drummer Matt Clise's involvement and his curiosity to try different recording techniques.

With So True, So Bound we were transcribing everything and then laying it directly down to pre-production demos one song at a time. No live rehearsals at all, we rarely were playing our instruments together during the process. We're learning to play the songs live as a band now long after they were recorded, although for the record the performances on the album are very real with minimal punch-ins in between patch changes. The sounds are also more direct, everything is guitar as opposed to some of the weird stuff we did on Sunlight where we were breaking glass or pitch shifting elementary school recorders.

Both methods have their pros and cons to me. The pre-production straight to recording method is a lot more efficient for time's sake, which unfortunately is a factor now because we're all self-sufficient adults with busy lives. It's difficult for us to all get in the room together at once. If we had done things the way that we did Sunlight this time around, this album would definitely not be done now. There's also an excitement that comes with laying things straight down, I feel like the recording process is a little more "in the moment" and the material is fresher because you haven't spent hours perfecting it live and you're hearing it more in it's entirety with fresh ears for the first time as you're doing it. I get a huge high off of that.

I wouldn't mind doing albums more like Sunlight in the future though, or developing it more in the room as a band. I do think it helps to bring out the individual musicians characters more and there are some aspects of detail that develop in different ways. It's not unlikely that we'll do more experimental soundscaping stuff down the road too, more like Sunlight. This album just didn't seem to call for it as much.