Track Premiere: Anima Nostra - 'Composition For The Shadow Self'

When it comes to dark industrial doom (heavy on the industrial), Anima Nostra might be some of the darkest. On new track "Composition For The Shadow Self," the duo infuse doom with noisy industrial elements,



On "Composition For The Shadow Self" Anima Nostra create dark soundscapes that rumble and crash not unlike a storm building in the distance. Rumbling screams and growls add to the tumultuous but massive feeling of the song.



Malignant Records will unleash Atraments, Anima Nostra's second LP, on June 16. Pre-order it physically and digitally.