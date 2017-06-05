CONTEST: Ibanez Guitars is Giving Away a Pair of Tix to Each Night of the Megadeth/Meshuggah Tour!

In case you haven’t been up on your summer tours game lately, we've teamed up with Ibanez Guitars to offer a helpful reminder and an opportunity to win tickets to some of the season's finest headbanging and calculating through June and July: the upcoming Megadeth and Meshuggah tour!



Yes, that’s right, free tickets to ‘Deth! The legendary thrashers are teaming up with mathematical progenitors Meshuggah, with support from progressive metallers Tesseract and experimental upstarts Lillake for 11 shows of riffing, shredding and polyrhythmic headbanging starting on June 23 (full tour dates below).



And we’re making it easy to enter-- just email db_contest@redflagmedia.com with Megadeth and the date you would like to attend in the subject line (bonus points awarded for anyone with a particularly over-the-top story about any of the bands). We’ll be contacting winners via email on Friday, June 16th, which gives you two weeks to send one little email for a chance to see one of the best concert events of the summer-- don’t drop the calculator here!



For those not lucky enough to win a ticket to this extremely extreme tour (fun fact: both Megadeth and Meshuggah have been both on the cover of the magazine and inducted into the Hall of Fame!), tickets can be purchased here.

Jun. 23 - Big Flats, NY @ Tags Summer Stage

Jun. 25 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Jun. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Jun. 28 - Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

Jun. 29 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Jun. 30 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Jul. 05 - Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesar's Windsor (MEGADETH and MESHUGGAH only)

Jul. 07 - Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena

Jul. 08 - Oklahma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

Jul. 09 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Jul. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

