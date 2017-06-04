The 5 Most Insane Panels from GWAR's New Comic

Name a band who has appeared on Decibel's cover who'd be better comic-fodder than our favorite scumdog deviants, GWAR. Their discography is packed with extraterrestrials, Sexecutioners, gore-drenched satire, and killer penguins. Then there's GWAR's live performances, which have devoured droves of politicians and soaked millions in the blood, pus, and syphilitic ejaculate sprayed from every orifice and wound imaginable.

GWAR: Orgasmageddon is a crude and irreverent four-issue sci-fi splatstick extravaganza. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, Dynamite Entertainment produced a story from Matt Miner, with Gwartwork from Jonathan Brandon Sawyer and major contributions from GWAR's slave pit (Matt Maguire and Bob Gorman). Orgasmageddon will appeal not only to GWAR diehards, but also fans of Dynamite's series The Boys (from Preacher creator Garth Ennis), Deadpool's self-referential bloodbaths, and Lobo's Portrait of a Bastich. Now that issue #1 is ready for release, here's my list of the 5 most insane panels in the GWAR: Orgasmageddon comic debut.