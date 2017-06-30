Demo:listen: Sickness



From somewhere deep in the Finnish underground comes Sickness, a grinding, blackened death metal trio with insane vocals that sound like King Diamond howling incantations from his lunar stronghold. Which metaphor makes both more and less sense when you actually hear them. According to vocalist and bassist, O.K., he and drummer J.K. “already had some of the songs on the [Sickness] demo ready some years ago under the name of Satanus.” Then, at some point, guitarist/vocalist K joined their other band, Iron Gauntlet, which, according to O.K. “is more in the vein of early thrash, Japanese Sabbat etc., so it was natural to take K with us to Sickness.”

Sickness’ demo, Deus Maledictus Est (roughly: God is Cursed),—which phrase was pulled from the Satanic Mass, but, according to O.K., is also “a reference for all the maniacs of early Finnish black metal”—rips and tears through twelve tracks in just under thirteen and a half minutes. But for all its grind tendencies, including, but not limited to, those bottomed-out, pitch-shifted growls lurking in the lower frequencies a la early Carcass, Sickness come off as far too evil to be considered a grind band.