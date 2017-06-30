5 Great Live Roadburn Albums

Every year, Roadburn Festival curates an ambitious and exciting lineup that calls attendees from around the world to the Netherlands. The festival has earned a reputation for the performances hosted there, and many bands have chosen to immortalize their sets in the form of live albums. Here are five must-hear live albums recorded at Roadburn Festival.



Converge - Jane Live

There’s little to be said about Converge that hasn’t already been stated. One of the most exciting and consistent bands making music, Jane Live captures the band performing their seminal 2001 record in full. Their performance is frantic but exciting, including rare performances of songs like “Phoenix In Flames.”