Colombian death dealers Mouldered have recorded a notable debut album, Chronology of a Rotten Mind. Stream a new song from Mouldered now, called “Prision,” to get a taste of what they have to offer: putrid vocals, an abundance of grooves, riffs and guitar solos, plus a crushing rhythm section.

Mouldered will release Chronology on July 13 jointly through Satanath Records, More Hate Productions and Butcher Entertainment. You can pre-order it here.