Myrkur Record Exclusive New Song for Decibel Flexi Series!

Myrkur, the metal act led by Danish multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun, will release their second LP, Mareridt, on September 15 via Relapse. But deluxe Decibel subscribers don’t have to wait that long to hear material, because we have a new track called “Shadows of Silence,” which will not appear on the new album. If you want to score copy of our limited edition 81st (!) entry into the Decibel Flexi Series get an active deluxe Decibel subscription by Monday, July 3 at 9 AM EST. Choose flex!