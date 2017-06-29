Justify Your Shitty Taste: Rush’s “Hold Your Fire”

Almost every band has that album: you know, the critically and/or commercially reviled dud in an otherwise passable-to-radical back catalogue. Occasionally, a Decibel staffer or special guest will take to the Decibel site to bitch and moan at length as to why everybody’s full of shit and said dud is, in fact, The Shit. This time around, Greg Pratt defends Rush’s Hold Your Fire.

So, by 1987, everyone’s favorite (or, should I say, favourite) trio of Canuck nerds were mullets-deep in a several-album run of synth-heavy and decidedly un-prog albums that, although they were no Moving Pictures or A Farewell to Kings, had their own charms. But they were resolutely of the times, and by the time Hold Your Fire came around, Rush had thrown their arms up in the air and said, screw it, this is who we are. And who they were was a very mellow band.

This album is so relaxed, and so mellow, and so vibed-out it’s sort of somewhere between rockin’ yoga music and my mom’s approximation of what heavy metal sounds like. But the thing is, it totally rules.

Take opener “Force Ten.” Rush always have kick-ass, balls-to-the-wall openers. Uh, I wouldn’t necessarily call that song either of those things, but I still like it. This is as ballsy as Hold Your Fire gets: