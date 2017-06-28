Track Premiere: Vulture Industries - 'As The World Burns'

Avant-garde group Vulture Industries (featuring ex-Enslaved and current Black Hole Generator members) will release their fourth full-length album, following 2013’s The Tower, in the fall. Today, you can the hypnotic first song, “As the World Burns,” below.

"This song represent the rockier side of our new album and is one of my personal favourites,” frontman Bjørnar E. Nilsen says. “'As the World Burns' deals with the interdependence of extreme world views that need each other to justify their existence – a theme that is quite relevant in our strange and hazy present. Once more we have teamed up with our friend and sixth band member, the brilliant Mr. Costin Chioreanu for a video. Of course, Costin also created the album artwork. These are the first fruits of our continued cooperation and I sincerely promise that there are a lot of more strange harvests to come your way. Take a bite!"



"Continuing along the path that we started to explore on The Tower, I proudly believe Stranger Times to be standing out as a defining work for us,’ Nilsen adds. ‘It bridges the gap between styles that we have touched upon in the past, while at the same time expands our scope and includes a more solid dose of rock in the mix. To me, it represents our most 'solid' album to date and is clearly the best produced one. I am curious to see how our fans will react, but being the kind and intelligent persons that they are, we actually expect a lot of love... and maybe a bit of trash just to remind us that we are mere mortals."

Stranger Times will be released on September 22 through Season of Mist. Pre-order the album on all formats here