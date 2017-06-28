Track Premiere: Shepherd - 'Agents Of Nihil'

Indian sludge outfit Shepherd have joined forces with hardcore punk band Death by Fungi for a punishing split release. Both acts have been prolific since their beginnings, each having released a handful of demos, splits and, in Shepherd’s case, a full-length.

Stream the first of Shepherd’s five new offerings, “Agents of Nihil,” below. Influenced by both Eyehategod and Black Flag, the trio deliver groovy sludge metal held down by a rumbling low end, when they aren’t playing faster, punk-influenced metal. “Agents of Nihil” also features a guest solo from Jimmy Palkhivala (Dying Embrace, Gruesome Malady).

SHEP // DBF will be independently released on August 15. You can pre-order it on Bandcamp.