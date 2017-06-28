TRACK PREMIERE: GET YOURSELF SOME BRAND NEW OLDE

Three years after unleashing a self-titled debut that turned many a (metal)head -- including a spot on Decibel's Best Bandcamp Finds of 2014 list -- Toronto doom rockers Olde are set to return August 11 with the STB Records release Temple, on which the quintet's already solid fantastically heavy, catchy-as-hell take on the ol' crush n' fuzz continues to evolve and deepen.

But you don't need to wait for the dog days of summer to get crushed -- we've got an exclusive stream of the track "Now I See You" below.

"'Now I See You' is a harsh look into the masks and disguises required by many to simply get by in this day and age," bassist Cory McCallum tells Decibel. "Some choose to wear their masks to deceive and defraud; others are forced into theirs as a matter of sheer survival, camouflage to obscure and protect."

For more information and sound hit up the STB and Olde Bandcamp pages.