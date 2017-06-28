‘Bierleichen’ Short Film: Metal + Beer + Zombies

This cautionary tale—actually a goofy zombie flick—about the hazards of drinking green beer comes from someone who definitely knows better. Adam Zuniga, NYC sales manager for Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery wrote and stars in this six and a half minute short, Bierleichen: Das Movie, with a soundtrack provided by Mutoid Man.

The rest of the cast consists of other folks in the beer industry (look for the TRVE t-shirt on one bar patron) and was shot on location in some of NYC’s finest/shittiest heavy metal bars (including Bierleichen). The title of the short film comes from the German word for “beer corpse.”

Check it out: