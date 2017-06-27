Track Premiere: Cormorant - 'Preserved in Ash'

Progressive black/death band Cormorant fearlessly blend styles on their upcoming album, Diaspora. Successfully blending black, death, psychedelic and doom metal is no easy task, but Cormorant pull it off, as you can hear with an exclusive stream of "Preserved in Ash."

"'Preserved in Ash' is the last song we wrote for the album,” Cormorant comment, “but as it was coming together it became clear that it fit perfectly as a lead-off track. Lyrically, it's about the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, which buried the city of Pompeii in volcanic ash. There's a lot of psychedelic black metal and funeral doom stuff going on in this song, and Greg Wilkinson's crushing production allowed us to establish a good balance between those two tonalities."

Diaspora will be out on August 11. You can get it here.