Hall of Fame Countdown: Meshuggah's Destroy Erase Improve

Can I make a confession? Meshuggah was a slow burn for me. Back when I was a metal novice, I was a snobby skeptic of most heavy music, and in my early forays into the extreme scene, I shrugged off such scene nobodies as Mastodon, Godflesh and Mayhem. Yeah, I was a dick. It took years of discriminatory listening to finally be able to discern what everybody else was hearing. Eventually, it all hit me like an avalanche, and I’ve been crushed under that mountain of incredible sounds ever since.

When I figured out what made Meshuggah so special, Destroy Erase Improve was absorbed into my collection quickly, with Chaosphere, Nothing and Catch Thirty-Three not far behind. I was still years away from having enough experience to hear their individual characters, but that didn’t matter. Savage precision mattered. Post-modern philosophies in their most brutal form mattered. Utter physical obliteration mattered. After elbowing onto Nuclear Blast’s roster with Contradictions Collapse, 1995’s Destroy Erase Improve was Meshuggah’s first complete statement. It ushered in a new kind of technicality, one that is still being celebrated two decades later (not always in the most listenable ways). And last year, the Swedes leveled us all again with The Violent Sleep of Reason, a career high that proves there’s still more worth finding in their sound.

Today, let’s breakdown the band’s breakthrough by counting down the songs on this Hall of Fame entry. As with others, the disclaimer goes like this: All these songs are necessary, in their originally chosen order, for the complete Hall of Fame experience. We’d just like to start a little conversation about the relative merits therein. Enjoy!

#10. With “Acrid Placidity,” the album’s second half blooms slowly. This song acts as the ambient breather deep in the live set that holds audiences accountable for all the violence in which they’ve been complicit so far and requires introspection on its motive and meaning. The song’s title is a spot-on declaration of its contents – a calm that doesn’t quite sit comfortably, a darker tranquility.