Track Premiere: Paralysis - 'Life Sentence'

New Jersey crossover crew Paralysis accrued a level of buzz in the thrash metal underground after releasing their first 2 EPs, No Turning Back and You Can’t Win. Now preparing to release their debut full-length, Life Sentence, Paralysis have realized a tighter, more fully-formed version of their sound, as you’ll hear with an exclusive stream of the album’s title track.



“We put in a lot of time and effort to have the best possible outcome for our full-length record, Life Sentence,” vocalist and guitarist Jon Plemenik says. “We started adding in new elements that really bring our sound to another level.”



Life Sentence will be independently released by Paralysis on June 30. Digital and physical pre-orders will be available soon.