Label Spotlight: WYLN

Any plans to put out new music, or will WYLN stick to the lost classics?

The immediate plans are to continue reissuing rare records that we think are cool, but I definitely think the door is open to releasing new music by current bands at some point down the line. There is no rush to define what WYLN is or what it can become, and there are no rules for what the future holds aside that it will be heavy metal!



What, if anything, does WYLN stand for?

It stands for “Where’s Your Laughter Now?”



What do you have planned for the future? Any upcoming releases you can fill us in on?

I am currently in talks with a few bands about reissuing their stuff, but nothing I am in the position to announce just yet. I also have a long wishlist of records I’d love to get back out there that span all kinds of metal subgenres. I’m finding the most challenging aspect to the reissue game is finding the artists all these years later and trying to get in touch with them! Social media has allowed me to connect with some of these bands, while personal connections from playing in my own bands have gotten me to others. It’s difficult at times, but totally worth it on the day the records arrive from the plant and I see the diligence pay off.