Top 5 Worst Bathory Songs (Of The Black Metal Era)

4. "Massacre" (Under the Sign of the Black Mark)

"Nocternal Obeisance" spooks the bejesus out of metalheads right and left. Even today, the intro is the kind of thing to play on Halloween nights (looped) when you've run out of candy and you don't want kids knocking on the door. Anyway, Quorthon had a penchant for the dramatic before summoning chaos. Opening track, on Side Darkness, "Massacre" isn't where the darkest of hearts resides on Under the Sign of the Black Mark. "Massacre" is, more or less, "13 Candles'" little shit-stain brother, the kind of kid who pranks everyone, gets into trouble, doesn't study, and will eventually amount to nothing. "Massacre", like many of Quorthon's faster offerings, just rifles through a riffset and repeats it. Reckless abandon. There isn't much depth, outside of his incredible vocals and story-like lyrics. Certainly, Bathory played this song (to death) on the self-titled, The Return......, and now on Under the Sign of the Black Mark. But, truth be told, he played it better when he didn't know what he was doing. "Massacre", of course, isn't the worst track in Bathory's black metal era, but it's no "Woman of Dark Desires", "Equimanthorn", or "Enter the Eternal Fire", which is the album's crowning centerpiece at the start of Side Evil.