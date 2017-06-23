For Those About To Squawk: Goatwhore, Broken Hope, Xentrix, Succumb

Man, I’m a cranky ass parrot today, and to be quite honest there are some things I’m not too fond of this go ‘round. There’s also some stuff I’m beaking into, so let’s just focus on those, shall we?



Goatwhore, you know the one, are getting at us with their 7th effort, Vengeful Ascension, and I gotta say, it’s a little different for Goatwhore. This is catchy, and most definitely their most melodic effort to date. This isn’t a bad thing at all. There are the normal tropes of Goatwhore here, songs about hating God and whatnot, but lyrically, there’s a little more depth to it. This is not your run of the mill odes to Satan. Goatwhore have always wallowed in a murky blackend thrash sort of area, and Vengeful Ascension sticks out with a certain freshness and may be their most diverse record to date. Like I said, it’s a little different for Goatwhore, but in this case, that’s a good thing. 8 Fucking Pecks.