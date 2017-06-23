For Those About To Squawk: Goatwhore, Broken Hope, Xentrix, Succumb/
Man, I’m a cranky ass parrot today, and to be quite honest there are some things I’m not too fond of this go ‘round. There’s also some stuff I’m beaking into, so let’s just focus on those, shall we?
Goatwhore, you know the one, are getting at us with their 7th effort, Vengeful Ascension, and I gotta say, it’s a little different for Goatwhore. This is catchy, and most definitely their most melodic effort to date. This isn’t a bad thing at all. There are the normal tropes of Goatwhore here, songs about hating God and whatnot, but lyrically, there’s a little more depth to it. This is not your run of the mill odes to Satan. Goatwhore have always wallowed in a murky blackend thrash sort of area, and Vengeful Ascension sticks out with a certain freshness and may be their most diverse record to date. Like I said, it’s a little different for Goatwhore, but in this case, that’s a good thing. 8 Fucking Pecks.
So… on to some brutal death? Old school death metal stalwarts Broken Hope are releasing Mutilated and Assimilated. This is American death metal. I mean, you don’t get more death metal than this. Horror, gore and death abound here, you know a lot like death metal in general. The record is a little clicky at times, mainly the drums, but the production is warm and in your face for the most part. The riffs here, what can this birdbrain say about the riffs?! Mein Gott, I’m pecking digging these riffs! It’s not a straight up assault, but there are riffs that move and shift. If you’re a fan of brutal death metal, this is for you. Mutilated and Assimilated is proving that Broken Hope can stand up to the greats of American death metal. 7 Fucking Pecks.
So, I have to bring up the fact that thrash band Xentrix is having one of their old records re released. Let’s not forget that Xentrix is the band that did a Ghostbusters cover. Yep, it sounds as bad as it is.
On my last note, there’s a killer band that has been brought to this birdbrain’s attention, the band Succumb from San Francisco is killer. You should check this out here.