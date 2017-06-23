Craft Breweries Announced for Chicago Open Air Festival, July 14-16

If you’re talking metal and beer, you’re speaking the Decibel language--that’s why we couldn’t wait to introduce you to the Decibel Headbangers Bier Hall at this year’s Chicago Open Air, July 14-16. Today, we’re excited to reveal the list of breweries slinging pints at this year’s event.



You may recognize our friends from the inaugural Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, metal and beer stalwarts Unibroue and Three Floyds. We’re happy to say they’ll be joined by an exciting and varied list of other breweries - check out the admat below for the full lineup!



Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks for more exclusive Chicago Open Air announcements (and giveaways!) on the Decibel site. For tickets and tickets and more information about the festival, visit chicagoopenair.com.



Three Floyds Brewing

Goose Island

Half Acre Beer

Lagunitas Brewing

Revolution Brewing

Surly Brewing Co.

Iron Maiden Trooper

Two Brothers Artisan Brewing

Unibroue