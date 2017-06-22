Video Premiere: Somnium Nox - 'Transcendental Dysphoria'

Australian black metal band Somnium Nox released their debut album, Terra Inanis, in May. It contained three lengthy atmospheric songs that made an impressive first album. Today, Decibel premieres the video for album closer “Transcendental Dysphoria.”



The video contains a lot of nightmarish imagery, including dead birds, twisted nature shots and bizarre messages. It’s a great complement to Somnium Nox’s dark black metal, which already sounds like it draws inspiration from dark places.



Terra Inanis is out now on Transcending Obscurity. It’s available for purchase here.