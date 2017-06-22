TRVE Brewing Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Weekend of Metal and Beer

When Denver’s TRVE Brewing celebrates its anniversary every June, you can bet that owner Nick Nunns does it up right, putting on a weekend filled with metal bands and special one-off beers.



This year is no different, as things kick off on Friday, June 23. The brewery’s anniversary beer, Vol. 5, a mixed-fermentation ale brewed with five different yeast strains, will be on tap at TRVE, as well as at Hi-Dive, where the live music will be held. “Volume 5 is really representative of our fifth year at TRVE, as 2016 saw us crafting a lot of saison-base beer,” says Zach Coleman, head brewer (and Khemmis drummer). “As we’ve used five different saison strains, this can be considered a mixed fermentation beer, another focal point of the past year. Light dry hopping contributes some subtle flavors typically not representative of dry hopping, but more than anything the saison comes through.”



On the music front, the broad spectrum of extreme styles will be part of the festivities as Nunns has brought together a killer lineup of local and national acts. Eternal Champion, Spirit Adrift, In the Company of Serpents, 908 and Rottstrotter are featured on Friday, June 23, while Ash Borer, Vastum, Of Feather and Bone and Glacial Tomb close things out on Saturday, June 24.



Tickets for each night are $20 and available through Hi-Dive. There will be a TRVE tap takeover at Hi-Dive during the two-night celebration with, according to Nunns, “a bunch of one-off beers.”