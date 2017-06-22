Suffocation Headlines Decibel’s “2017: The Year of Death Metal” Issue!

2017 is officially THE YEAR OF DEATH METAL! The August issue of Decibel examines the rush of stellar releases from musicians who helped shape (and reshape) the genre including Suffocation, Incantation, Broken Hope, Bolt Thrower/Memoriam, Immolation, Obituary, Origin, Expulsion/Repulsion, Dying Fetus and Decrepit Birth. If that wasn’t enough, this issue includes an exclusive, limited Venom Inc. flexi disc! Hurry, quantities are limited. Only death (metal) is real! Order here.