Exhumed’s Matt Harvey talks new trad metal project Pounder

Sure, it may come as a surprise to some diehard death metal and gore-grind fanatics that Matt Harvey of Exhumed and Gruesome has a new project out, and it’s 100 percent old-school/traditional/New Wave of British Heavy Metal-worshipping melodic metal. But anyone who knows Harvey realizes this makes perfect sense, the man loving his classic metal in a big way, Pounder serving as a way for him to show off that love. And, according to Harvey, it’s not really all that different from his other projects.

“My whole thing is about finding commonalities in song structure and the songwriting end of it,” he says. “The songs aren’t tremendously different, structurally, than Exhumed songs.”

But the end result is, the four songs on new demo Heavy Metal Disaster (mental note: buy Harvey a beer for ruling) raging melodic and traditional like Angel Witch, which makes sense as guitarist Tom Draper has served time with those NWOBHM legends. And if that sounds interesting, the origins of Pounder are even more interesting, and incredibly hilarious.

“It started as an in-joke with Exhumed,” says Harvey. “We’d always be on tour, and be in the middle of no place; we’d stop to get a drink at the gas station, and people would be like, ‘Ya’ll in a band?’ So we started making up ridiculous band names, and Pounder sort of stuck. People would say, ‘Ya’ll on MySpace, man? I’ll check you out.’ So we made a fake Facebook page with the members of Exhumed with different names and different instruments. We said it’d be a regular metal band, like Accept style or whatever. As far as the heavier stuff, that’s what I listen to anyway, traditional metal.”