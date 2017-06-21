Metal & Beer: Motörhead Born to Lose IPA

It always struck me as a shame that one of the most rebellious and badass metal bands decided to go the safe route when it came to putting its name and logo on an officially licensed beer. Maybe some of you tried Motörhead’s Bastard Lager and liked it, but it didn’t feel to me like it represented the spirit of the band.



Well, hopefully San Diego’s Amplified Ale Works has rectified that with its new Born to Lose IPA. Here’s what the brewery says about this new release.



“Born to Lose IPA is a boldly aggressive West Coast-style IPA, befitting of the band’s loud, aggressive style. The 6.5% IPA is brewed with Cascade, Simcoe and Citra hops that provide an earthy, resinous aroma with notes of fresh citrus. In an ode to Motörhead’s British roots, the beer was also brewed with Maris Otter, a premium British malt that brings a sweet balance to the beer's bold bitterness.”



This limited edition brew will be available at Amplified’s two San Diego locations and is also sold via mail order, through TheBeerConnect.com, though it can only be shipped to California, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington, DC.



There will be a follow up companion brew called Live to Win IPA that will arrive later in the year.