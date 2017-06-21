Full Album Stream: Father Befouled - 'Desolate Gods'

The five-year wait between albums is over: Father Befouled have returned with their fourth full-length album, Desolate Gods, a monstrous, filthy death metal release.



Fusing Incantation-style cavernous death metal with lurching, serpentine riffs and strong doom sensibilities, Father Befouled tear through eight songs that are darker and heavier than 2012’s Revulsions of Seraphic Grace.



Mixed and mastered by Cruciamentum guitarist/vocalist Dan Lowndes, Desolate Gods is also Father Befouled’s best-sounding record yet. It comes out June 23 (Friday) on Dark Descent Records, and you can buy it here.

