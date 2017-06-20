Track Premiere: Temple Of Void bestow upon us “The Gift”

“We’re all really proud of the new record and are excited to unleash it upon the masses in July,” says TOV guitarist Alex Awn. “Lords of Death will feel familiar to Temple Of Void fans, while still packing some surprises and new ideas to keep it fresh. We’re certainly a death/doom band, but there’s a lot of territory and unique expression within the melding of death metal and doom metal that we can explore. In this case Lords of Death swings the pendulum further to the death side of the equation. The album is more succinct, the production is much heavier, and the songs are simply more crushing. The dynamics are still there, from the foreboding atmosphere and melancholy, to the head-bangable old school death metal riffing. It’s instantly recognizable as Temple of Void, and we’re blown away with the reception it’s gotten from the fans who have heard advanced copies.”