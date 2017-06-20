Track Premiere: Der Weg Einer Freiheit - 'Skepsis Part I'

Der Weg Einer Freiheit conjure a cold atmosphere on new song “Skepsis Part I,” which can be streamed below. Using both powerful blast beats and clean, reserved instrumentals throughout the song, the German black metal band leads the listener through ups and downs.



The song comes from their upcoming full length, Finisterre, which follows Der Weg Einer Freiheit’s 2015 album, Stellar.



Finisterre is out on August 25 through Season of Mist. Pre-order it here.