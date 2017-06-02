Watch: Municipal Waste At Decibel Metal And Beer Fest

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that crossover thrash mainstays Municipal Waste bring the party with them wherever they go. Decibel Metal and Beer Fest was no exception, as you’ll see in the video of their performance of “Slime and Punishment,” their sixth album, due out June 23 on Nuclear Blast.



The set was filmed with multiple angles by Max Volume Silence, and the audio was mastered at Vagrant Recordings. Check out more Max Volume Silence videos from the festival here.