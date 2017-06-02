Video Premiere: Altar of Betelgeuze - 'Absence of Light'

Altar of Betelgeuze found a winning mix of death, doom and stoner metal on their second record, Among the Ruins. By incorporating a variety of influences and a combination of clean and screamed vocals, the Finnish quartet crafted a diverse album that draws as much influence from death metal as it does doom and stoner.



Today, the band is streaming their video for “Absence of Light,” one of the heavier cuts from Among the Ruins. A dissonant, clean guitar introduction leads into flattening death/doom riffs until the song closes with a melancholy guitar solo.



Among the Ruins is available now through Transcending Obscurity Records here.