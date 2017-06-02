Track Premiere: Green Death - 'Sickle & Scythe'

Des Moines thrash outfit Green Death released their new EP, Pure Torture, today through longtime Megadeth bassist David Ellefson’s label, EMP Label Group. To celebrate, the band is streaming closing track “Sickle & Scythe.”



Choosing “Sickle & Scythe” as the album closer was a conscious decision to revisit Green Death’s past while also looking toward the future explains vocalist Sol Bates.



“‘Sickle & Scythe’ is the darkest song we have written to date,” Bates tells Decibel. “Lyrically it deals with blind faith, cult practices and death. The song is also meant to take the listener on a journey of our musical direction from our past albums to the next full-length album: We start out with more of a thrash style, then the middle/chorus gets into more death metal, ending with more of doom feel. The upcoming full-length will explore more of that doom side of our sound.”



Clayton Cagle, guitarist of Bay Area thrash group Hatchet, also contributes a guest solo to “Sickle and Scythe.”



Pure Torture is out today on EMP Label Group. Purchase it here.