Demo:listen: Hell Bent

If you’re dragging a little this morning then hitch your wagon to Providence’s Hell Bent and hold on. This New England-based quartet of die-hards not only has the sheer thrust to get you moving, they’ve got that catchiness to keep you moving. Hell Bent’s six track declaration—and they’re all actual tracks, too—is uncompromising crossover played by nihilistic punks and misanthropic metalheads.

Brian, Hell Bent’s drummer (he’s also the o.g. drummer for Dropdead, you fucking assholes) explains that after Neon Bitches, another band he played in with HB’s guitarist John and bassist Shawn, “kind of sputtered out” he found himself looking for “something more metal.”

“[W]e talked about it and then just started doing it,” Brian says. “We all listen to metal and it was easy to throw in some ‘Slayer beats’ in the new songs we were working on. It was also easy for me to work in some Celtic Frost-inspired beats in the songs, too. We still have Swedish ‘d-beat’ sort of stuff in there a bit like the last two bands I was in with the guys.”