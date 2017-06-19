Track Premiere: Wildspeaker - 'Renewal'

As they prepare to release second album Spreading Adder, Wildspeaker, the Dallas blackened crust quintet, are streaming a new song today, called “Renewal.”



Varying from a mid-tempo pace to an all-out black metal assault until its reflective, zero-distortion conclusion, “Renewal” continues Wildspeaker’s trajectory established on their debut album, Survey the Wreckage.



“'Renewal' is a lesson in loss and transformation,” WIldspeaker collectively comment. “Like a snake sheds its skin, we should kill the parts of ourselves we don't need anymore. As soon as we finished writing ‘Renewal,’ we knew it would be the perfect way to end the album. It perfectly captures what we organically write as a band when we try to write music to a theme or story.”



Wildspeaker will release Spreading Adder on June 23 via Prosthetic Records. Pre-order it in all formats here.