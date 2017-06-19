Label Spotlight: Celtic Fog Productions

Greek label Celtic Fog Productions is dedicated to the extreme metal underground, particularly at home (Alexandria). Their biography reads, “Celtic Fog Productions is an independent black & death metal label. Our first care is the promotion of the bands of the Northern Hellenic Marsh.”



Celtic Fog stay true to their mission statement: as you comb through their Bandcamp releases, there is nothing but vicious black and death metal. Keep reading to become familiar with a few of their more recent albums.



Find Celtic Fog Productions on Facebook, Bandcamp and their website.



For black metal releases, Celtic Fog has no shortage. Ancient Witchcraft by Enthroned Serpent is their most recent release, blending fast-tempo with throat shredding vocals and melodic guitars with ripping guitar solos and quiet interludes.