Gore 'til the Grave: An Interview with Broken Hope's Jeremy Wagner

To me, creative journeys often involve discovering your voice and identity, then challenging yourself to perfect that voice. How has your own creative identity—musically and as a fiction writer—evolved over time?

JW: I think over time I’ve matured and really have a handle of my craft—writing music and writing lyrics. I have developed great radar for what sounds good to me in a riff and recording, and what will hammer home in the lyrics I write in a strong, succinct, and memorable way. I fucking love being a guitarist and I fucking love being a writer/author. I believe I do have a voice—a musical voice and a written-word voice—just as a veteran songwriter and veteran author has. I don’t want to sound arrogant with that; I still have a long way to go, even after all these years, but I’m getting there, and I think my “voices” are more distinct and original than ever before. And I’m definitely a killer editor—except with editing my interview answers! (Laughs)



You’ve seen death metal trends come and go. How do you think the death metal genre has changed since you formed Broken Hope?

JW: There’s many great bands in this genre who are new “millennial bands,” but for some reason, they’re not breaking major ground that the founding fathers haven’t already smashed. That said, it seems that death metal is more popular than ever. Once thing I find is that there’s thousands of kids who just discovered death metal and love the old bands, or there’s thousands of kids who also discovered death metal, but they think it’s a new form of “deathcore!” (Laughs) It’s funny and it also makes me want to teach a death metal history class to everyone!

What do you think of the current state of death metal? Is it stronger than ever, or propped up mainly by the contributions of genre pioneers?

JW: I feel it is indeed stronger than ever. The classic bands still prop it up to this day. And it’s the boatload of veteran bands who are making 2017 the greatest year of death metal in a long time: Immolation, Origin, Obituary, Dying Fetus, Suffocation, Behemoth, Six Feet Under, and many more. That all makes me really happy to say.



What was your earliest memory of discovering extreme music? When did you realize death metal was a new genre that you had helped establish?

JW: I was a teenager always seeking out heavier and heavier music. As a fan and a guitarist, the heavier the better. First it was Metallica, Slayer and Celtic Frost. Not long after, I discovered Morbid Angel, Carcass, Death, Obituary, Napalm Death, Terrorizer and more. Way back in 1988 when Broken Hope first formed, I took a road trip to NYC and Buffalo and Milwaukee and Chicago to see Morbid Angel, Immolation, Revenant, Baphomet, Ripping Corpse, Death, Obituary, and more. Those were early experiences that blew my mind and changed my path.

Look, here’s nothing heavier than death metal and grindcore. I fucking live and breathe death metal. That’ll never change. I’m a lifer because I’m in love with a genre of music that gives me pure sonic pleasure and a release like no other.



Have you ever felt frustrated with death metal itself or fan expectations to rigidly adhere to genre conventions? Or is the genre just as small as you allow it be?

JW: I haven’t felt frustrated with the genre or fan expectations. I’ve only been frustrated with people who didn’t take death metal seriously. Like, just dismiss it as garbage. But I was younger when I felt that way. I don’t care what anyone thinks now. (Laughs)



In your experience, is there a sense of community or family within death metal?

JW: Absolutely. There’s none more loyal to this genre than the death metal community. As I mentioned before, It’s the culture and brotherhood/sisterhood that makes it live and breathe. And you see the same faces at festivals and death metal shows around the world. This genre is important to people, it’s a major part of their lives, and I love that and never take that for granted. Hell, I am a death metal fan first and foremost.



Is there a story or memorable experience that captures your experiences with death metal?

JW: The most memorable experience I’ve had that encapsulates death metal’s legacy—or at least Broken Hope legacy—is when one of my heroes, Kirk Hammett, came out to see Broken Hope in concert a few years ago, and basically said my guitar tone was super fucking heavy and the band just crushed. That’s something this kid will never forget—and it says something when the godz take notice of your music.



Moreover, I just want to add that I’ve seen death metal given more and more props in the last 25 years. For example, there was Cannibal Corpse in a movie—Ace Ventura: Pet Detective—death metal is mentioned on talk shows, death metal gets mentioned in Rolling Stone, and just this last week I finished a new, New York Times bestselling novel by one of my favorite authors—Peter Blauner. The book is called Proving Ground and it in it, there’s a reference to “DEATH METAL.” My point is that this genre can’t be ignored, and more of the mainstream is taking notice. But the beautiful thing about all that is that death metal still remains underground. It’s ours, and I love that.

