Lists polarize. There, we said it. We're click-baiting just like the big guns. Other websites lede (yes, lede) with must-click, must-share titles like: "Killswitch Engage Caught On Tape Stealing Soilwork Roadmap" or "Burzum's Varg Launches Role-Playing Game" (well, that actually happened) or "Ozzy's Six-Decade Sex Addiction -- All The Sordid Details Inside!" Here at Decibel, we care enough to bait you with things like The Top 5 Bathory Songs... After the albums we all claim to care so much about. We know the truest of true own the first pressing of Bathory's self-titled in its Pentagrammaton form (doesn't exist) or have 10 signed copies of Blood Fire Death (on vinyl) waiting for the right eBay moment, but Bathory, nay, Quorthon, put out more albums after Twilight of the Gods than he did before his swansong Viking epic (before Nordland I hit the high seas in 2002). For you, our Quorthon-loving readers, we've spelunked through Bathory's '90s and '00s works (a brutal task on par with plumbing high school toilets), looking for the next set of jewels to rest our music taste laurels on. There weren't many things shiny or valuable, truth be told, and one listen to Octagon is a stark reminder that Quorthon did indeed advise Lars Ulrich on the tuning of his St. Anger snare drum. Without suffering more, Decibel presents our Top 5 Bathory Songs (Post-Twilight of the Gods).