Video Premiere: Egonaut - 'The Pledge'

Swedish doomsters Egonaut have returned with a new video for “The Pledge,” blending powerful vocals with catchy keyboard melodies and a larger-than-life atmosphere. The video shows the band rocking out as silhouettes, playing against a spacey background.



“I wanted to make a ‘simple,’ straight to the point rock song for this album and this is what came out of it; a straightforward, catchy tune with a good chorus and a great guitar solo,” guitarist Fredrik Jordanius says. “The song also showcases the somewhat wider possibilities given by not having to combine guitar playing and singing simultaneously. Lyrically, it depicts turning yourself over to a greater power, unknowing of its motives and what it might cost you. As with most of the songs I wrote the majority of the riffs and then we put it together down in our studio. The video was once again filmed by Walka Photograpy, but the editing/post production was done at the Zebra Station and at Nackdrag Design.”



“The Pledge” comes from Egonaut’s The Omega album, to be released via Mighty Music in November.