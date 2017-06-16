Track Premiere: Marzi Montazeri Feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens - 'A Monster Within'

Guitar wizard Marzi Montazeri (ex-Super Joint Ritual, ex-Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals) has joined forces with legendary vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens (Charred Walls of the Damned, ex-Judas Priest, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) to release his solo album The Uprising.



Stream new song “A Monster Within” now — Montazeri drives the song with distorted riffs and intricate soloing, while Owens employs his trademark glass-shattering screams to great effect.



"It's about the strength that lies within and the power to always push forward,” Montazeri says. “To follow the beat of the drum which you hear in your heart no matter how close or how far and not being a follower so then you'd end up stepping on what others leave behind! It's about believing in yourself in the midst of shit around you!"



Crunchy Western will release The Uprising on June 23. Pre-order it here.