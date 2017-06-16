Full Album Stream: Wolves Attack!! - 'Piss On Everything'

Sometimes at the end of the week, you need to listen to something a little less serious to start your weekend. So, this Friday, Decibel brings you a stream of Piss On Everything, the debut album from Philadelphia hardcore punk/thrash partiers Wolves Attack!!



Clearly Wolves Attack!! like to have fun (“Full Moon Fuck Beast,” “Party Wolf”) but the five piece band isn’t just bark — their speedy music and vicious vocals prove that Wolves Attack!! haven’t been domesticated just yet.



Stream the full record now, and pre-order it before its June 23 release date.