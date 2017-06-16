Demo:listen: Ruin It!

Although Ruin It! may sound ready to rip your head off, the band stresses that positivity is a large part of their overall mien. Dan, their drummer, says when he listens to hardcore, he’s looking for “pure energy, hopefully positive.” While Paul laments: “People don’t fight for the mic like they used to.”

“The lyrics I wrote when I played in Soul Control were kind of a prequel to the RUIN IT! lyrics,” says Matt. “So much has changed in my life since then. I've figured more out about myself and life, and finally gained some insight into mental illness that I had been struggling with for many years and was able to get it under control. I also had begun working as a mental health therapist, doing both office, and home visits. The cities I did home visits for were inner city where all of the abused, neglected, and forgotten people of that area lived. I've seen children and adults struggle hard with poverty, mental illness, addiction, physical and sexual abuse, children having children, domestic violence, existential crises, etc. That is also what inspired me to write the lyrics for the Ruin It! EP. The song ‘Locked up Dead’ has a very dark taste of this. Another aspect that changed for me was how I viewed people and the natural change that happens in life. Instead of negating change and being judgmental about people not being the same as they were when I met them 20 years ago, I started to embrace change . . . I started embracing PMA a bit more than previously in my life. I feel like that is clearly reflected in the lyrics.”