CONTEST: Win Test Pressings Of Kreator's Noise Records Reissues

What’s it like to look back on these classic albums now? Are you still proud of the records and proud of what you put out?

That was the danger — if you do remasters, you mess with the sound a little bit and I was really worried when we touched these old recordings and remastered them that something gets lost. I think what the remaster did for all four albums — we worked with this great guy who also worked for Black Sabbath’s remastering, he knew exactly what he was doing — and I think when I listen to the remasters, it was like listening to something I had listened to many times before in my past when I wrote the album, when I recorded the album and of course here and there when I had to learn some of the old songs.

The remasters came out so good that I hear things that I haven’t heard in the music. That was a trip. There were so many things I totally forgot about.



Am I proud? I don’t know. I’m definitely happy that I’ve done the records and I’m happy that we made so many people happy with these records and I’m happy that we’re still here talking and I still have the energy to go out and play for the people, and the metal community has grown since the 80’s. The metal community has become a lot bigger... Usually, I don’t look back. I always try to plan the future, write new music and never look back too hard. Some people, they get stuck in the 80’s so to speak and I know some people who say the 80’s were the best days.

Yeah, they were good but now is also good. Now is even better, since we can look back on the history like that plus come up with new stuff. To me, these albums are a part of Kreator’s history and I’m happy that they turned out the way they did. I can honestly say that this goes way beyond my expectations.