Venom Inc. Release New Track “Dein Fleisch” Via Decibel Flexi Series

Venom Inc., the band featuring founding Venom founders Jeff “Mantas” Dunn and Anthony “Abaddon” Bray along with former Venom bassist/vocalist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan, will drop their much-anticipated debut album through Nuclear Blast later this August, but Decibel already has some music you won’t hear on Avé. An early demo version of the new track “Dein Fleisch” has just been released via our vaunted Decibel Flexi Series—our 80th installment, in fact—which you can take for a test spin right now.