Hall of Fame Countdown: Accept’s Restless and Wild

Germany’s Accept are one of the greatest straight-up metal bands of all time, period. And while it took them a couple albums to find their footing, when they dropped 1981’s Breaker it was clear that things were about to change. And change they did with the following year’s Restless and Wild, an album that starts off ridiculous thrash then settles into a comfortable, moody Accept groove, the band finally finding, and perfecting, their sound, with madman vocalist Udo Dirkschneider absolutely killing it with his vocal performance here.

Our own Adrien Begrand inducted the album into our Hall of Fame back in our November 2009 issue. Let's take a look back at the album, ranking each song from worst to best, because it's always time for a little Accept.

10. Don’t Go Stealing My Soul Away

You know what I always loved about this song, placed as the second-to-last on the album? That, despite what its name seemed to promise, it wasn’t a ballad, which the band had a habit of throwing on their albums to ruin the flow. Instead, we get, like “Get Ready,” a quick and economic rocker with a killer chorus, great melodies, and a good guitar solo. Like all Accept during this era, it makes the listener feel like they’re moving mountains with that chorus. “Worst” song on the album, and it's great: this record is incredible.

9. Get Ready

How to start off side two of an album as massive, as life-affirming, as this? With a quick and concise, early Priest-ian rocker, which “Get Ready” certainly is, the band showing they’ve got the goods to do battle with Scorpions or AC/DC when it comes to radio-ready rock anthems of the day. Nothing mind-melting or earth-shattering here, just fast-and-lean rock and metal, done right.