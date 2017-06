Spanish death/doom band Moribundo are releasing their first album, Raíz Amarga (Spanish for “bitter root”), taking melancholic doom and fusing it with abrasive death metal. Moribundo most set themselves apart with the sad melodies that wander throughout their songs, but they’re no slouches when it comes to faster-tempo death metal rife with blast beats and putrid vocals.



Raíz Amarga comes out on June 18. Find it on Bandcamp here.