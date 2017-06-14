Track Premiere: Sinnerangel - 'Hitos'

Colombia’s Sinnerangel find themselves somewhere between melodic death metal, black metal and even shades of power metal. The combination is an unlikely one, but on new song “Hitos,” Sinnerangel create a unique sound.



Precise death metal riffs duel with cold, tremolo-picked melodies, rounded out by a tight rhythm section and vocal deliveries that vary from guttural growls to shrieks.



"’Hitos,’ [the] fourth track of the album is having the forces of storms, sounds of heaven or hell,” the band say. “Total raw blast beats on drums, heartbreaking voices in harmony with deep black metal riffs."



SinnerAngel will release Sinister Decálogo on June 25. You can pre-order it here.