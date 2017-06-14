Track Premiere: M.O.D. - 'You're a F***ing Dick'

Crossover thrash/punk mainstays M.O.D. have maintained a steady output in their three-decade long career. M.O.D. will release their tenth album, Busted, Broke & American in early July.



Busted, Broke & American may also be M.O.D.’s last album, according to singer Billy Milano, and if that’s the case, M.O.D. will go out with a bang. Stream new song “You’re A Fucking Dick” below.



“Basically the song ‘You're a Fucking Dick’ is about internet tough guy douche-baggery,” Milano says. “I just thought to myself when I wrote the chorus that it can be dumb and offensive but fun. So, you're a fucking dick. Everyone knows one…”



Pre-order Busted, Broke & American via Megaforce here.